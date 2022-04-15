Wall Street Pummels Citi Trends Inc. (CTRN) After Recent Earnings Report

Citi Trends Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) went down by -4.56% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $111.44. The company’s stock price has collected 7.89% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Citi Trends Inc. (NASDAQ :CTRN) Right Now?

Citi Trends Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 4.73 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CTRN is at 2.09. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for Citi Trends Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $63.33, which is $31.74 above the current price. CTRN currently public float of 7.98M and currently shorts hold a 41.79% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CTRN was 525.29K shares.

CTRN’s Market Performance

CTRN stocks went up by 7.89% for the week, with a monthly drop of -9.19% and a quarterly performance of -48.34%, while its annual performance rate touched -68.29%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.53% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.05% for Citi Trends Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.50% for CTRN stocks with a simple moving average of -52.54% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CTRN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CTRN stocks, with Gordon Haskett repeating the rating for CTRN by listing it as a “Accumulate.” The predicted price for CTRN in the upcoming period, according to Gordon Haskett is $60 based on the research report published on February 10th of the current year 2022.

The Benchmark Company, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CTRN reach a price target of $115. The rating they have provided for CTRN stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on September 21st, 2021.

Craig Hallum gave a rating of “Buy” to CTRN, setting the target price at $93 in the report published on February 23rd of the previous year.

CTRN Trading at -13.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CTRN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -71.28% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.53%, as shares sank -12.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -33.55% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CTRN rose by +7.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -63.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $32.27. In addition, Citi Trends Inc. saw -66.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CTRN starting from Berkowitz Jessica, who sale 1,815 shares at the price of $31.95 back on Apr 12. After this action, Berkowitz Jessica now owns 5,446 shares of Citi Trends Inc., valued at $57,989 using the latest closing price.

Seipel Kenneth Duane, the Director of Citi Trends Inc., purchase 1,000 shares at $73.84 during a trade that took place back on Dec 23, which means that Seipel Kenneth Duane is holding 9,825 shares at $73,840 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CTRN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.02 for the present operating margin

+39.04 for the gross margin

The net margin for Citi Trends Inc. stands at +6.28. Equity return is now at value 48.60, with 13.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.03.