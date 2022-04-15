Wabash National Corporation (WNC) Downgrade Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Wabash National Corporation (NYSE:WNC) went down by -2.66% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $21.63. The company’s stock price has collected 4.52% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Wabash National Corporation (NYSE :WNC) Right Now?

Wabash National Corporation (NYSE:WNC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 13180.00 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for WNC is at 1.59. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Wabash National Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $22.40, which is $9.22 above the current price. WNC currently public float of 48.15M and currently shorts hold a 5.07% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of WNC was 435.53K shares.

WNC’s Market Performance

WNC stocks went up by 4.52% for the week, with a monthly drop of -19.34% and a quarterly performance of -36.51%, while its annual performance rate touched -30.23%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.33% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.72% for Wabash National Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -9.58% for WNC stocks with a simple moving average of -19.83% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WNC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WNC stocks, with DA Davidson repeating the rating for WNC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for WNC in the upcoming period, according to DA Davidson is $25 based on the research report published on December 17th of the previous year 2021.

Vertical Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WNC reach a price target of $25. The rating they have provided for WNC stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 26th, 2021.

Raymond James gave a rating of “Strong Buy” to WNC, setting the target price at $19 in the report published on November 21st of the previous year.

WNC Trading at -16.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WNC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.33%, as shares sank -19.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -21.92% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WNC rose by +4.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -17.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.41. In addition, Wabash National Corporation saw -32.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WNC starting from Yeagy Brent L, who sale 1,836 shares at the price of $16.71 back on Mar 01. After this action, Yeagy Brent L now owns 499,009 shares of Wabash National Corporation, valued at $30,680 using the latest closing price.

Yeagy Brent L, the President & CEO of Wabash National Corporation, sale 1,836 shares at $19.55 during a trade that took place back on Feb 01, which means that Yeagy Brent L is holding 364,607 shares at $35,894 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WNC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.34 for the present operating margin

+6.58 for the gross margin

The net margin for Wabash National Corporation stands at +0.06. Equity return is now at value 0.30, with 0.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.83.