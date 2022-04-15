Verra Mobility Corporation (VRRM): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Verra Mobility Corporation (NASDAQ:VRRM) went up by 1.01% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $18.13. The company’s stock price has collected 1.96% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Verra Mobility Corporation (NASDAQ :VRRM) Right Now?

Verra Mobility Corporation (NASDAQ:VRRM) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 127.54 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for VRRM is at 1.33.

VRRM currently public float of 154.56M and currently shorts hold a 3.73% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of VRRM was 895.28K shares.

VRRM’s Market Performance

VRRM stocks went up by 1.96% for the week, with a monthly drop of -10.68% and a quarterly performance of -0.73%, while its annual performance rate touched 5.24%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.67% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.12% for Verra Mobility Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.61% for VRRM stocks with a simple moving average of -2.76% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VRRM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VRRM stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for VRRM by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for VRRM in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $17 based on the research report published on March 30th of the current year 2022.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VRRM reach a price target of $15, previously predicting the price at $14. The rating they have provided for VRRM stocks is “Equal-Weight” according to the report published on May 26th, 2021.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Equal-Weight” to VRRM, setting the target price at $14 in the report published on February 26th of the previous year.

VRRM Trading at -7.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VRRM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.67%, as shares sank -9.61% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.58% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VRRM rose by +1.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.53. In addition, Verra Mobility Corporation saw -2.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VRRM starting from COLLINS REBECCA, who sale 4,000 shares at the price of $17.50 back on Feb 15. After this action, COLLINS REBECCA now owns 37,564 shares of Verra Mobility Corporation, valued at $70,000 using the latest closing price.

ROBERTS DAVID MARTIN, the President and CEO of Verra Mobility Corporation, sale 37,500 shares at $16.00 during a trade that took place back on Jan 03, which means that ROBERTS DAVID MARTIN is holding 597,941 shares at $600,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VRRM

Equity return is now at value 6.70, with 1.30 for asset returns.