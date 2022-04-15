Utz Brands Inc. (UTZ) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Utz Brands Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) went up by 1.03% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $30.09. The company’s stock price has collected -1.27% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 08/12/21 that Utz Brands Stock Is Tumbling. Higher Costs Are Hitting the Snack Maker’s Outlook.

Is It Worth Investing in Utz Brands Inc. (NYSE :UTZ) Right Now?

Utz Brands Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 66.40 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for UTZ is at 0.64.

The average price from analysts is $17.72, which is $3.37 above the current price. UTZ currently public float of 62.34M and currently shorts hold a 9.25% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of UTZ was 539.57K shares.

UTZ’s Market Performance

UTZ stocks went down by -1.27% for the week, with a monthly jump of 2.22% and a quarterly performance of -14.30%, while its annual performance rate touched -42.53%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.67% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.76% for Utz Brands Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.19% for UTZ stocks with a simple moving average of -14.41% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of UTZ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for UTZ stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for UTZ by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for UTZ in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $16.50 based on the research report published on April 12th of the current year 2022.

Stephens gave a rating of “Equal-Weight” to UTZ, setting the target price at $18 in the report published on January 19th of the current year.

UTZ Trading at -1.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UTZ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -51.01% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.67%, as shares sank -0.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.05% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UTZ fell by -1.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -32.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.76. In addition, Utz Brands Inc. saw -7.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UTZ starting from Chambers Shane, who purchase 300 shares at the price of $14.64 back on Mar 08. After this action, Chambers Shane now owns 764 shares of Utz Brands Inc., valued at $4,392 using the latest closing price.

Kataria Ajay, the EVP & CFO of Utz Brands Inc., purchase 7,000 shares at $13.79 during a trade that took place back on Mar 07, which means that Kataria Ajay is holding 73,035 shares at $96,527 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UTZ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.10 for the present operating margin

+29.38 for the gross margin

The net margin for Utz Brands Inc. stands at +1.71. Equity return is now at value -10.70, with -2.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.48.