The Chart for Kidpik Corp. (PIK) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Kidpik Corp. (NASDAQ:PIK) went up by 2.58% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $10.49. The company’s stock price has collected -25.07% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 01/12/22 that Biogen, PayPal, Block, Ally Financial: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

Is It Worth Investing in Kidpik Corp. (NASDAQ :PIK) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Kidpik Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $10.00, which is $7.22 above the current price. PIK currently public float of 5.55M and currently shorts hold a 7.44% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PIK was 5.69M shares.

PIK’s Market Performance

PIK stocks went down by -25.07% for the week, with a monthly jump of 51.09% and a quarterly performance of -54.87%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 16.78% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 24.25% for Kidpik Corp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -36.11% for PIK stocks with a simple moving average of -46.59% for the last 200 days.

PIK Trading at -21.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PIK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -73.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 24.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 16.78%, as shares sank -41.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -45.49% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PIK fell by -25.07%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.25. In addition, Kidpik Corp. saw -55.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for PIK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-25.94 for the present operating margin

+59.40 for the gross margin

The net margin for Kidpik Corp. stands at -27.24.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.98.