The Chart for International Seaways Inc. (INSW) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

International Seaways Inc. (NYSE:INSW) went up by 0.29% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $20.62. The company’s stock price has collected 5.30% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in International Seaways Inc. (NYSE :INSW) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for INSW is at 0.12. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 9 analysts out of 10 who provided ratings for International Seaways Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $26.17, which is $5.78 above the current price. INSW currently public float of 48.90M and currently shorts hold a 4.62% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of INSW was 690.45K shares.

INSW’s Market Performance

INSW stocks went up by 5.30% for the week, with a monthly jump of 24.59% and a quarterly performance of 34.83%, while its annual performance rate touched 22.27%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.24% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.61% for International Seaways Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 12.71% for INSW stocks with a simple moving average of 23.71% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of INSW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for INSW stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for INSW by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for INSW in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $30 based on the research report published on March 29th of the previous year 2021.

B. Riley FBR gave a rating of “Buy” to INSW, setting the target price at $32.50 in the report published on March 04th of the previous year.

INSW Trading at 18.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought INSW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.24% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.24%, as shares surge +22.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +37.62% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, INSW rose by +5.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +7.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.53. In addition, International Seaways Inc. saw 40.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at INSW starting from Pribor Jeffrey, who sale 1,000 shares at the price of $18.13 back on Apr 01. After this action, Pribor Jeffrey now owns 46,681 shares of International Seaways Inc., valued at $18,130 using the latest closing price.

Pribor Jeffrey, the SVP,CFO & Treasurer of International Seaways Inc., sale 1,000 shares at $18.45 during a trade that took place back on Mar 01, which means that Pribor Jeffrey is holding 38,164 shares at $18,450 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for INSW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-25.84 for the present operating margin

-13.75 for the gross margin

The net margin for International Seaways Inc. stands at -48.55. Equity return is now at value -12.40, with -6.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.96.