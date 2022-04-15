The Chart for Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc. (GDYN) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) went down by -3.23% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $42.81. The company’s stock price has collected -6.32% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ :GDYN) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for GDYN is at 1.08.

GDYN currently public float of 41.80M and currently shorts hold a 5.01% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GDYN was 1.20M shares.

GDYN’s Market Performance

GDYN stocks went down by -6.32% for the week, with a monthly jump of 27.62% and a quarterly performance of -52.25%, while its annual performance rate touched 2.82%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.97% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.11% for Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 10.68% for GDYN stocks with a simple moving average of -42.36% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GDYN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GDYN stocks, with Needham repeating the rating for GDYN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GDYN in the upcoming period, according to Needham is $22 based on the research report published on March 04th of the current year 2022.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GDYN reach a price target of $35. The rating they have provided for GDYN stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on November 01st, 2021.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Overweight” to GDYN, setting the target price at $25 in the report published on July 30th of the previous year.

GDYN Trading at -2.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GDYN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -65.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.97%, as shares surge +24.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -41.73% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GDYN fell by -6.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.67. In addition, Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc. saw -60.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GDYN starting from BENHAMOU ERIC, who purchase 23,500 shares at the price of $10.88 back on Mar 16. After this action, BENHAMOU ERIC now owns 23,500 shares of Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc., valued at $255,680 using the latest closing price.

Doradla Anil, the Chief Financial Officer of Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc., purchase 2,000 shares at $11.65 during a trade that took place back on Mar 09, which means that Doradla Anil is holding 259,884 shares at $23,296 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GDYN

Equity return is now at value -3.90, with -3.40 for asset returns.