Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) went down by -0.98% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $54.40. The company’s stock price has collected 1.52% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 01/20/22 that Netflix, Alibaba, Ford, Travelers: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

Is It Worth Investing in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE :SNV) Right Now?

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 9.29 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for SNV is at 1.44.

SNV currently public float of 143.48M and currently shorts hold a 1.80% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SNV was 1.07M shares.

SNV’s Market Performance

SNV stocks went up by 1.52% for the week, with a monthly drop of -9.36% and a quarterly performance of -14.05%, while its annual performance rate touched -3.29%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.20% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.11% for Synovus Financial Corp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -5.96% for SNV stocks with a simple moving average of -2.51% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SNV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SNV stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for SNV by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for SNV in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $56 based on the research report published on December 15th of the previous year 2021.

Seaport Global Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SNV reach a price target of $53. The rating they have provided for SNV stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 24th, 2021.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Buy” to SNV, setting the target price at $40 in the report published on January 07th of the previous year.

SNV Trading at -8.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SNV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.20%, as shares sank -8.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.78% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SNV rose by +1.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $48.17. In addition, Synovus Financial Corp. saw -4.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SNV starting from Blair Kevin S., who purchase 3,100 shares at the price of $48.49 back on Feb 24. After this action, Blair Kevin S. now owns 91,853 shares of Synovus Financial Corp., valued at $150,319 using the latest closing price.

Stelling Kessel D, the Executive Chairman of Synovus Financial Corp., sale 50,000 shares at $49.74 during a trade that took place back on Jan 04, which means that Stelling Kessel D is holding 166,993 shares at $2,487,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SNV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+47.35 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Synovus Financial Corp. stands at +36.12. Equity return is now at value 15.50, with 1.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.09.