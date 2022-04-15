SVB Financial Group (SIVB): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) went down by -2.61% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $763.22. The company’s stock price has collected 1.36% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 09/13/21 that Here’s a Rare Bank Stock That’s a Play on Growth

Is It Worth Investing in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ :SIVB) Right Now?

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 16.06 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for SIVB is at 1.84. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 13 analysts out of 24 who provided ratings for SVB Financial Group declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 9 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $738.64, which is $267.53 above the current price. SIVB currently public float of 58.55M and currently shorts hold a 1.35% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SIVB was 561.23K shares.

SIVB’s Market Performance

SIVB stocks went up by 1.36% for the week, with a monthly drop of -8.93% and a quarterly performance of -28.75%, while its annual performance rate touched -2.29%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.47% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.06% for SVB Financial Group. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -7.77% for SIVB stocks with a simple moving average of -18.91% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SIVB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SIVB stocks, with Janney repeating the rating for SIVB by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for SIVB in the upcoming period, according to Janney is $700 based on the research report published on January 21st of the current year 2022.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SIVB reach a price target of $985. The rating they have provided for SIVB stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on January 11th, 2022.

SIVB Trading at -11.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SIVB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.56% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.47%, as shares sank -10.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.60% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SIVB rose by +1.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -8.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $546.89. In addition, SVB Financial Group saw -25.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SIVB starting from DRAPER MICHELLE, who sale 269 shares at the price of $603.58 back on Mar 01. After this action, DRAPER MICHELLE now owns 3,318 shares of SVB Financial Group, valued at $162,363 using the latest closing price.

Beck Daniel J, the Chief Financial Officer of SVB Financial Group, sale 2,900 shares at $595.08 during a trade that took place back on Feb 28, which means that Beck Daniel J is holding 4,210 shares at $1,725,732 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SIVB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+48.28 for the present operating margin

The net margin for SVB Financial Group stands at +31.02. Equity return is now at value 16.40, with 1.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.08.