Roivant Sciences Ltd. (ROIV) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV) went down by -2.06% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $16.76. The company’s stock price has collected -5.49% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 02/28/22 that Moderna Faces Patent Lawsuit on Covid-19 Vaccine

Is It Worth Investing in Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ :ROIV) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for Roivant Sciences Ltd. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $14.20, which is $10.15 above the current price. ROIV currently public float of 420.10M and currently shorts hold a 0.69% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ROIV was 382.56K shares.

ROIV’s Market Performance

ROIV stocks went down by -5.49% for the week, with a monthly drop of -20.84% and a quarterly performance of -46.64%, while its annual performance rate touched -58.93%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.27% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.45% for Roivant Sciences Ltd.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -14.45% for ROIV stocks with a simple moving average of -50.22% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ROIV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ROIV stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for ROIV by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ROIV in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $15 based on the research report published on December 15th of the previous year 2021.

H.C. Wainwright, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ROIV reach a price target of $14. The rating they have provided for ROIV stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on November 08th, 2021.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Buy” to ROIV, setting the target price at $11 in the report published on October 28th of the previous year.

ROIV Trading at -28.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ROIV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -75.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.27%, as shares sank -22.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -42.38% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ROIV fell by -5.49%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.67. In addition, Roivant Sciences Ltd. saw -59.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ROIV starting from Gline Matthew, who sale 33,686 shares at the price of $4.84 back on Mar 30. After this action, Gline Matthew now owns 1,438,211 shares of Roivant Sciences Ltd., valued at $163,040 using the latest closing price.

Kumar Rakhi, the Chief Accounting Officer of Roivant Sciences Ltd., sale 2,486 shares at $4.84 during a trade that took place back on Mar 30, which means that Kumar Rakhi is holding 162,563 shares at $12,032 based on the most recent closing price.