Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Golden Minerals Company (AUMN)

Golden Minerals Company (AMEX:AUMN) went up by 0.48% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $0.83. The company’s stock price has collected 13.47% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Golden Minerals Company (AMEX :AUMN) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for AUMN is at 1.07.

AUMN currently public float of 123.67M and currently shorts hold a 4.78% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AUMN was 839.25K shares.

AUMN’s Market Performance

AUMN stocks went up by 13.47% for the week, with a monthly drop of -0.35% and a quarterly performance of 38.85%, while its annual performance rate touched -24.76%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.53% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.76% for Golden Minerals Company. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.84% for AUMN stocks with a simple moving average of 16.78% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AUMN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AUMN stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for AUMN by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for AUMN in the upcoming period, according to ROTH Capital is $0.40 based on the research report published on July 17th of the previous year 2015.

ROTH Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AUMN reach a price target of $1.15, previously predicting the price at $1.30. The rating they have provided for AUMN stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 09th, 2014.

H.C. Wainwright gave a rating of “Buy” to AUMN, setting the target price at $1.80 in the report published on August 25th of the previous year.

AUMN Trading at 9.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AUMN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.53%, as shares sank -4.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +42.88% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AUMN rose by +13.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5252. In addition, Golden Minerals Company saw 55.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AUMN starting from VOGELS ROBERT P, who sale 25,430 shares at the price of $0.40 back on Nov 26. After this action, VOGELS ROBERT P now owns 307,871 shares of Golden Minerals Company, valued at $10,292 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AUMN

Equity return is now at value -16.50, with -10.30 for asset returns.