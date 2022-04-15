Oil States International Inc. (OIS) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Oil States International Inc. (NYSE:OIS) went up by 3.16% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $8.70. The company’s stock price has collected 10.44% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Oil States International Inc. (NYSE :OIS) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for OIS is at 3.44.

The average price from analysts is $9.00, which is $1.24 above the current price. OIS currently public float of 60.24M and currently shorts hold a 4.11% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of OIS was 1.13M shares.

OIS’s Market Performance

OIS stocks went up by 10.44% for the week, with a monthly jump of 18.08% and a quarterly performance of 19.59%, while its annual performance rate touched 28.38%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.56% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.92% for Oil States International Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 8.24% for OIS stocks with a simple moving average of 22.56% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OIS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OIS stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for OIS by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for OIS in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $8 based on the research report published on March 07th of the current year 2022.

OIS Trading at 14.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OIS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.56%, as shares surge +11.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.44% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OIS rose by +10.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.98. In addition, Oil States International Inc. saw 51.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for OIS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-9.45 for the present operating margin

+4.61 for the gross margin

The net margin for Oil States International Inc. stands at -11.16. Equity return is now at value -9.00, with -5.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.41.