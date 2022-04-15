Mimecast Limited (MIME) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) went down by -0.01% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $85.48. The company’s stock price has collected -0.08% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 12/07/21 that Tesla, Intel, Bitcoin: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

Is It Worth Investing in Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ :MIME) Right Now?

Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 115.46 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for MIME is at 1.43. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for Mimecast Limited declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 7 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $80.29, which is $2.0 above the current price. MIME currently public float of 62.71M and currently shorts hold a 6.48% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MIME was 1.45M shares.

MIME’s Market Performance

MIME stocks went down by -0.08% for the week, with a monthly jump of 0.43% and a quarterly performance of -1.01%, while its annual performance rate touched 89.46%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 0.10% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 0.24% for Mimecast Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.16% for MIME stocks with a simple moving average of 10.35% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MIME

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MIME stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for MIME by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for MIME in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $80 based on the research report published on January 19th of the current year 2022.

SMBC Nikko, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MIME reach a price target of $82. The rating they have provided for MIME stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on January 14th, 2022.

Truist gave a rating of “Buy” to MIME, setting the target price at $70 in the report published on October 13th of the previous year.

MIME Trading at 0.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MIME to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.10%, as shares surge +0.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.15% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MIME fell by -0.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +50.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $79.56. In addition, Mimecast Limited saw 0.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MIME starting from Brown Rafeal E., who sale 5 shares at the price of $79.52 back on Feb 28. After this action, Brown Rafeal E. now owns 23,765 shares of Mimecast Limited, valued at $398 using the latest closing price.

Murray Neil, the Director of Mimecast Limited, sale 35,000 shares at $83.84 during a trade that took place back on Nov 19, which means that Murray Neil is holding 699,315 shares at $2,934,475 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MIME

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.02 for the present operating margin

+75.73 for the gross margin

The net margin for Mimecast Limited stands at +5.93. The total capital return value is set at 6.56, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.00. Equity return is now at value 10.90, with 4.80 for asset returns.

Based on Mimecast Limited (MIME), the company’s capital structure generated 69.23 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 40.91. Total debt to assets is 26.73, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 57.36. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 33.89.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.19, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.59 and the total asset turnover is 0.60. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.24.