Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Tenet Healthcare Corporation (THC)

Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) went up by 1.24% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $92.65. The company’s stock price has collected 3.11% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 06/24/21 that Hospital Stocks’ Rally Points to Post-Covid Growth

Is It Worth Investing in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE :THC) Right Now?

Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 10.10 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for THC is at 2.42. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 14 analysts out of 20 who provided ratings for Tenet Healthcare Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $103.24, which is $18.11 above the current price. THC currently public float of 105.95M and currently shorts hold a 4.35% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of THC was 1.26M shares.

THC’s Market Performance

THC stocks went up by 3.11% for the week, with a monthly drop of -3.02% and a quarterly performance of 8.10%, while its annual performance rate touched 56.19%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.38% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.31% for Tenet Healthcare Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.16% for THC stocks with a simple moving average of 12.39% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of THC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for THC stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for THC by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for THC in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $100 based on the research report published on March 29th of the current year 2022.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see THC reach a price target of $111, previously predicting the price at $83. The rating they have provided for THC stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 10th, 2022.

Truist gave a rating of “Buy” to THC, setting the target price at $90 in the report published on February 09th of the current year.

THC Trading at 0.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought THC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.38%, as shares sank -4.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.21% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, THC rose by +3.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +26.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $85.81. In addition, Tenet Healthcare Corporation saw 4.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at THC starting from MARK RICHARD J, who sale 6,000 shares at the price of $90.47 back on Mar 09. After this action, MARK RICHARD J now owns 39,785 shares of Tenet Healthcare Corporation, valued at $542,820 using the latest closing price.

Rittenmeyer Ronald A, the Executive Chairman of Tenet Healthcare Corporation, sale 190,149 shares at $90.56 during a trade that took place back on Mar 03, which means that Rittenmeyer Ronald A is holding 336,218 shares at $17,219,893 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for THC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.38 for the present operating margin

+11.59 for the gross margin

The net margin for Tenet Healthcare Corporation stands at +4.70. Equity return is now at value 171.30, with 3.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.38.