Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NAD)

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD) went down by -0.77% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $16.45. The company’s stock price has collected -2.44% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE :NAD) Right Now?

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 12.93 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for NAD is at 0.22.

NAD currently public float of 233.40M and currently shorts hold a 0.24% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NAD was 768.49K shares.

NAD’s Market Performance

NAD stocks went down by -2.44% for the week, with a monthly drop of -5.32% and a quarterly performance of -16.33%, while its annual performance rate touched -16.38%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.41% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.39% for Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.79% for NAD stocks with a simple moving average of -16.39% for the last 200 days.

NAD Trading at -7.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NAD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.41%, as shares sank -6.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.98% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NAD fell by -2.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -19.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.27. In addition, Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund saw -20.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NAD starting from ZIMMERMAN GIFFORD R, who sale 1,000 shares at the price of $16.28 back on Jul 28. After this action, ZIMMERMAN GIFFORD R now owns 1,000 shares of Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund, valued at $16,280 using the latest closing price.

ZIMMERMAN GIFFORD R, the CCO and Vice President of Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund, sale 1,500 shares at $16.27 during a trade that took place back on Jul 14, which means that ZIMMERMAN GIFFORD R is holding 2,000 shares at $24,408 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NAD

Equity return is now at value 6.60, with 4.10 for asset returns.