Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NVG)

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG) went down by -0.95% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $18.24. The company’s stock price has collected -4.51% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE :NVG) Right Now?

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 4.60 x from its present earnings ratio.

Today, the average trading volume of NVG was 546.66K shares.

NVG’s Market Performance

NVG stocks went down by -4.51% for the week, with a monthly drop of -9.30% and a quarterly performance of -19.48%, while its annual performance rate touched -20.98%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.63% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.81% for Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -6.53% for NVG stocks with a simple moving average of -19.59% for the last 200 days.

NVG Trading at -10.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NVG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.63%, as shares sank -9.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.35% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NVG fell by -4.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -24.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.43. In addition, Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund saw -24.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.