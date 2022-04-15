Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (J)

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) went up by 0.85% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $149.55. The company’s stock price has collected 0.72% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE :J) Right Now?

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 65.69 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for J is at 0.85. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 11 analysts out of 17 who provided ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 4 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $159.00, which is $14.27 above the current price. J currently public float of 128.12M and currently shorts hold a 1.32% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of J was 779.01K shares.

J’s Market Performance

J stocks went up by 0.72% for the week, with a monthly jump of 6.62% and a quarterly performance of 7.81%, while its annual performance rate touched 8.13%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.93% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.04% for Jacobs Engineering Group Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 3.39% for J stocks with a simple moving average of 7.36% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of J

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for J stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for J by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for J in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $159 based on the research report published on March 18th of the current year 2022.

Raymond James, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see J reach a price target of $170. The rating they have provided for J stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on November 19th, 2021.

The Benchmark Company gave a rating of “Buy” to J, setting the target price at $160 in the report published on May 11th of the previous year.

J Trading at 10.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought J to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.93%, as shares surge +4.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.91% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, J rose by +0.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $140.24. In addition, Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. saw 3.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at J starting from DEMETRIOU STEVEN J., who sale 98,739 shares at the price of $145.76 back on Nov 17. After this action, DEMETRIOU STEVEN J. now owns 476,874 shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc., valued at $14,392,275 using the latest closing price.

Berryman Kevin C, the President & CFO of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc., sale 73,685 shares at $145.74 during a trade that took place back on Nov 17, which means that Berryman Kevin C is holding 223,058 shares at $10,739,127 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for J

Equity return is now at value 4.90, with 2.00 for asset returns.