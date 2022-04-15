Is Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (SIX) a Keeper?

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) went up by 1.47% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $50.56. The company’s stock price has collected 6.95% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 11/15/21 that Six Flags Names New CEO. Analysts Taken by Surprise.

Is It Worth Investing in Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE :SIX) Right Now?

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 28.20 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for SIX is at 2.32. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 11 analysts out of 13 who provided ratings for Six Flags Entertainment Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $56.55, which is $15.18 above the current price. SIX currently public float of 84.09M and currently shorts hold a 5.71% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SIX was 1.49M shares.

SIX’s Market Performance

SIX stocks went up by 6.95% for the week, with a monthly drop of -3.14% and a quarterly performance of -0.43%, while its annual performance rate touched -13.45%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.26% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.16% for Six Flags Entertainment Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.15% for SIX stocks with a simple moving average of -0.78% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SIX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SIX stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for SIX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SIX in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $57 based on the research report published on March 04th of the current year 2022.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SIX reach a price target of $54. The rating they have provided for SIX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 10th, 2022.

Oppenheimer gave a rating of “Outperform” to SIX, setting the target price at $54 in the report published on January 18th of the current year.

SIX Trading at -2.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SIX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.26%, as shares sank -3.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.77% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SIX rose by +6.95%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $41.78. In addition, Six Flags Entertainment Corporation saw -2.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SIX starting from Ruchim Arik W, who purchase 25,000 shares at the price of $37.83 back on Dec 15. After this action, Ruchim Arik W now owns 8,925,000 shares of Six Flags Entertainment Corporation, valued at $945,632 using the latest closing price.

JAFFER REHAN, the 10% Owner of Six Flags Entertainment Corporation, purchase 25,000 shares at $37.83 during a trade that took place back on Dec 15, which means that JAFFER REHAN is holding 8,925,000 shares at $945,632 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SIX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+26.60 for the present operating margin

+40.72 for the gross margin

The net margin for Six Flags Entertainment Corporation stands at +8.68. Equity return is now at value -11.90, with 4.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.11.