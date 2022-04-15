Is Scientific Games Corporation (SGMS) a Keeper?

Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS) went up by 0.51% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $90.20. The company’s stock price has collected 4.38% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 03/01/22 that Scientific Games to Change Name to Light & Wonder

Is It Worth Investing in Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ :SGMS) Right Now?

Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 2708.64 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for SGMS is at 1.87. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for Scientific Games Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $76.38, which is $15.97 above the current price. SGMS currently public float of 90.98M and currently shorts hold a 5.17% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SGMS was 827.17K shares.

SGMS’s Market Performance

SGMS stocks went up by 4.38% for the week, with a monthly drop of -3.86% and a quarterly performance of -3.12%, while its annual performance rate touched 25.72%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.86% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.73% for Scientific Games Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.46% for SGMS stocks with a simple moving average of -11.89% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SGMS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SGMS stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for SGMS by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for SGMS in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $90 based on the research report published on November 03rd of the previous year 2021.

Berenberg, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SGMS reach a price target of $98. The rating they have provided for SGMS stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 19th, 2021.

Stifel gave a rating of “Buy” to SGMS, setting the target price at $46 in the report published on December 10th of the previous year.

SGMS Trading at -1.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SGMS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.86%, as shares sank -3.01% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.28% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SGMS rose by +4.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -23.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $59.77. In addition, Scientific Games Corporation saw -10.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SGMS starting from McLennan Hamish, who purchase 11,500 shares at the price of $58.97 back on Mar 10. After this action, McLennan Hamish now owns 35,250 shares of Scientific Games Corporation, valued at $678,155 using the latest closing price.

McLennan Hamish, the Director of Scientific Games Corporation, purchase 6,500 shares at $58.03 during a trade that took place back on Mar 09, which means that McLennan Hamish is holding 23,750 shares at $377,203 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SGMS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.87 for the present operating margin

+53.23 for the gross margin

The net margin for Scientific Games Corporation stands at +0.23. Equity return is now at value -15.20, with 4.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.78.