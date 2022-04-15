Is Cboe Global Markets Inc. (CBOE) a Keeper?

Cboe Global Markets Inc. (AMEX:CBOE) went down by -1.86% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $139.00. The company’s stock price has collected -0.52% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 11/12/21 that SEC Says No to a Spot Bitcoin ETF Because the Market Can Still Be Manipulated

Is It Worth Investing in Cboe Global Markets Inc. (AMEX :CBOE) Right Now?

Cboe Global Markets Inc. (AMEX:CBOE) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 23.84 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CBOE is at 0.65.

CBOE currently public float of 106.12M and currently shorts hold a 1.10% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CBOE was 655.29K shares.

CBOE’s Market Performance

CBOE stocks went down by -0.52% for the week, with a monthly jump of 1.82% and a quarterly performance of -2.52%, while its annual performance rate touched 12.04%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.70% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.94% for Cboe Global Markets Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.29% for CBOE stocks with a simple moving average of -4.53% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CBOE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CBOE stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for CBOE by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CBOE in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $144 based on the research report published on February 15th of the current year 2022.

Compass Point, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CBOE reach a price target of $140, previously predicting the price at $125. The rating they have provided for CBOE stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 07th, 2021.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Neutral” to CBOE, setting the target price at $94 in the report published on June 25th of the previous year.

CBOE Trading at 0.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CBOE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.70%, as shares sank -0.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.22% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CBOE fell by -0.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $115.82. In addition, Cboe Global Markets Inc. saw -10.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CBOE starting from Isaacson Christopher A, who sale 2,000 shares at the price of $132.46 back on Nov 05. After this action, Isaacson Christopher A now owns 51,433 shares of Cboe Global Markets Inc., valued at $264,910 using the latest closing price.

Froetscher Janet P, the Director of Cboe Global Markets Inc., sale 5,000 shares at $133.37 during a trade that took place back on Nov 04, which means that Froetscher Janet P is holding 10,163 shares at $666,850 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CBOE

Equity return is now at value 15.10, with 7.40 for asset returns.