Is a Correction Looming Ahead for National Retail Properties Inc. (NNN)

National Retail Properties Inc. (NYSE:NNN) went up by 0.91% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $50.33. The company’s stock price has collected 2.22% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in National Retail Properties Inc. (NYSE :NNN) Right Now?

National Retail Properties Inc. (NYSE:NNN) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 30.84 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for NNN is at 0.86. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 15 who provided ratings for National Retail Properties Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 8 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $49.17, which is $2.52 above the current price. NNN currently public float of 174.32M and currently shorts hold a 3.45% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NNN was 1.02M shares.

NNN’s Market Performance

NNN stocks went up by 2.22% for the week, with a monthly jump of 9.08% and a quarterly performance of -1.80%, while its annual performance rate touched 1.62%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.29% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.68% for National Retail Properties Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 3.74% for NNN stocks with a simple moving average of 1.77% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NNN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NNN stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for NNN by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for NNN in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $47 based on the research report published on January 20th of the current year 2022.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NNN reach a price target of $50, previously predicting the price at $54. The rating they have provided for NNN stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on January 10th, 2022.

RBC Capital Mkts gave a rating of “Sector Perform” to NNN, setting the target price at $48 in the report published on September 17th of the previous year.

NNN Trading at 6.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NNN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.29%, as shares surge +8.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.09% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NNN rose by +2.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $44.98. In addition, National Retail Properties Inc. saw -3.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NNN starting from Miller Michelle Lynn, who sale 1,000 shares at the price of $46.49 back on May 26. After this action, Miller Michelle Lynn now owns 40,685 shares of National Retail Properties Inc., valued at $46,495 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NNN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+61.67 for the present operating margin

+67.84 for the gross margin

The net margin for National Retail Properties Inc. stands at +39.94. Equity return is now at value 6.70, with 3.40 for asset returns.