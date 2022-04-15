Is a Correction Looming Ahead for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. (CHRW)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) went up by 1.59% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $112.15. The company’s stock price has collected 2.39% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ :CHRW) Right Now?

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 16.35 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CHRW is at 0.79. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 9 analysts out of 26 who provided ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 14 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $105.36, which is $1.53 above the current price. CHRW currently public float of 127.10M and currently shorts hold a 7.93% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CHRW was 1.48M shares.

CHRW’s Market Performance

CHRW stocks went up by 2.39% for the week, with a monthly jump of 1.23% and a quarterly performance of -4.77%, while its annual performance rate touched 2.50%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.67% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.79% for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.39% for CHRW stocks with a simple moving average of 6.95% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CHRW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CHRW stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for CHRW by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for CHRW in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $117 based on the research report published on April 08th of the current year 2022.

Vertical Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CHRW reach a price target of $110. The rating they have provided for CHRW stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on March 02nd, 2022.

Stifel gave a rating of “Buy” to CHRW, setting the target price at $106 in the report published on February 03rd of the current year.

CHRW Trading at 3.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CHRW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.67%, as shares sank -0.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.61% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CHRW rose by +2.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +10.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $104.70. In addition, C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. saw -4.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CHRW starting from Short Michael John, who sale 1,229 shares at the price of $89.50 back on Feb 15. After this action, Short Michael John now owns 45,401 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc., valued at $109,996 using the latest closing price.

Castagnetto Michael D., the President of Robinson Fresh of C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc., sale 479 shares at $89.50 during a trade that took place back on Feb 15, which means that Castagnetto Michael D. is holding 20,074 shares at $42,870 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CHRW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.68 for the present operating margin

+6.96 for the gross margin

The net margin for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. stands at +3.65. Equity return is now at value 43.60, with 13.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.44.