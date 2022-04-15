Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Arcus Biosciences Inc. (RCUS)

Arcus Biosciences Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) went up by 0.35% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $49.10. The company’s stock price has collected -6.13% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Arcus Biosciences Inc. (NYSE :RCUS) Right Now?

Arcus Biosciences Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 75.48 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for RCUS is at 0.83.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

RCUS currently public float of 47.27M and currently shorts hold a 12.08% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RCUS was 1.01M shares.

RCUS’s Market Performance

RCUS stocks went down by -6.13% for the week, with a monthly drop of -4.17% and a quarterly performance of -12.14%, while its annual performance rate touched -3.47%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.73% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.43% for Arcus Biosciences Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -6.37% for RCUS stocks with a simple moving average of -7.04% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RCUS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RCUS stocks, with BTIG Research repeating the rating for RCUS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for RCUS in the upcoming period, according to BTIG Research is $57 based on the research report published on October 15th of the previous year 2021.

Berenberg, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RCUS reach a price target of $50. The rating they have provided for RCUS stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on November 24th, 2020.

RCUS Trading at -3.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RCUS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.73%, as shares sank -7.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.42% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RCUS fell by -6.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +16.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $34.03. In addition, Arcus Biosciences Inc. saw -20.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RCUS starting from Jarrett Jennifer, who sale 9,617 shares at the price of $31.62 back on Mar 16. After this action, Jarrett Jennifer now owns 105,978 shares of Arcus Biosciences Inc., valued at $304,090 using the latest closing price.

Jarrett Jennifer, the Chief Operating Officer of Arcus Biosciences Inc., sale 34,822 shares at $41.48 during a trade that took place back on Dec 20, which means that Jarrett Jennifer is holding 90,595 shares at $1,444,369 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RCUS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.17 for the present operating margin

+98.16 for the gross margin

The net margin for Arcus Biosciences Inc. stands at +13.80. Equity return is now at value 8.00, with 5.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.60.