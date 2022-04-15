indie Semiconductor Inc. (INDI) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

indie Semiconductor Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) went down by -4.53% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $16.33. The company’s stock price has collected -7.53% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in indie Semiconductor Inc. (NASDAQ :INDI) Right Now?

INDI currently public float of 48.93M and currently shorts hold a 10.72% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of INDI was 1.24M shares.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

INDI’s Market Performance

INDI stocks went down by -7.53% for the week, with a monthly drop of -7.15% and a quarterly performance of -30.12%, while its annual performance rate touched -32.97%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.83% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.96% for indie Semiconductor Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -9.83% for INDI stocks with a simple moving average of -33.24% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of INDI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for INDI stocks, with KeyBanc Capital Markets repeating the rating for INDI by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for INDI in the upcoming period, according to KeyBanc Capital Markets is $18 based on the research report published on October 20th of the previous year 2021.

B. Riley Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see INDI reach a price target of $18. The rating they have provided for INDI stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on August 24th, 2021.

The Benchmark Company gave a rating of “Buy” to INDI, setting the target price at $17 in the report published on August 11th of the previous year.

INDI Trading at -12.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought INDI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -58.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.83%, as shares sank -7.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.08% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, INDI fell by -7.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -31.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.46. In addition, indie Semiconductor Inc. saw -43.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at INDI starting from Machuga Steven, who sale 8,699 shares at the price of $7.30 back on Mar 14. After this action, Machuga Steven now owns 138,750 shares of indie Semiconductor Inc., valued at $63,503 using the latest closing price.

Kee Scott David, the Chief Technology Officer of indie Semiconductor Inc., sale 105 shares at $7.81 during a trade that took place back on Mar 07, which means that Kee Scott David is holding 669 shares at $820 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for INDI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-149.46 for the present operating margin

+43.67 for the gross margin

The net margin for indie Semiconductor Inc. stands at -180.95.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.59.