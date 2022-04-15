Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SILV)

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (AMEX:SILV) went down by -1.24% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $10.40. The company’s stock price has collected 8.25% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in SilverCrest Metals Inc. (AMEX :SILV) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for SilverCrest Metals Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $11.55, which is $2.42 above the current price. SILV currently public float of 138.72M and currently shorts hold a 2.93% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SILV was 827.75K shares.

SILV’s Market Performance

SILV stocks went up by 8.25% for the week, with a monthly jump of 6.92% and a quarterly performance of 23.45%, while its annual performance rate touched 5.51%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.38% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.57% for SilverCrest Metals Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.07% for SILV stocks with a simple moving average of 16.95% for the last 200 days.

SILV Trading at 7.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SILV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.38%, as shares surge +2.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +25.72% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SILV rose by +8.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +9.74% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.22. In addition, SilverCrest Metals Inc. saw 21.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SILV

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 18.00.