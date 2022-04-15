Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Barnwell Industries Inc. (BRN)

Barnwell Industries Inc. (AMEX:BRN) went up by 4.69% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $6.38. The company’s stock price has collected 3.88% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Barnwell Industries Inc. (AMEX :BRN) Right Now?

Barnwell Industries Inc. (AMEX:BRN) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 3.49 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for BRN is at 0.47. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Barnwell Industries Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

BRN currently public float of 5.46M and currently shorts hold a 3.38% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BRN was 732.70K shares.

BRN’s Market Performance

BRN stocks went up by 3.88% for the week, with a monthly jump of 2.29% and a quarterly performance of -4.63%, while its annual performance rate touched 22.94%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.42% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.36% for Barnwell Industries Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.58% for BRN stocks with a simple moving average of 1.14% for the last 200 days.

BRN Trading at -5.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BRN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -57.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.42%, as shares sank -6.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.94% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BRN rose by +3.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -19.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.74. In addition, Barnwell Industries Inc. saw -7.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BRN starting from Magaro Joseph Eugene, who sale 80,000 shares at the price of $5.11 back on Mar 08. After this action, Magaro Joseph Eugene now owns 943,060 shares of Barnwell Industries Inc., valued at $408,856 using the latest closing price.

O’Farrell Colin R., the Director of Barnwell Industries Inc., sale 9,260 shares at $4.46 during a trade that took place back on Mar 07, which means that O’Farrell Colin R. is holding 0 shares at $41,340 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BRN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-24.42 for the present operating margin

+20.16 for the gross margin

The net margin for Barnwell Industries Inc. stands at +38.19. Equity return is now at value 118.50, with 31.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.06.