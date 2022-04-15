Here’s Our Rant About Dave Inc. (DAVE)

Dave Inc. (NASDAQ:DAVE) went down by -5.89% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $15.35. The company’s stock price has collected -15.68% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Dave Inc. (NASDAQ :DAVE) Right Now?

Today, the average trading volume of DAVE was 1.21M shares.

DAVE’s Market Performance

DAVE stocks went down by -15.68% for the week, with a monthly drop of -31.13% and a quarterly performance of -17.45%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.77% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 15.40% for Dave Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -31.32% for DAVE stocks with a simple moving average of -43.35% for the last 200 days.

DAVE Trading at -27.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DAVE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -66.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.77%, as shares sank -35.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -63.29% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DAVE fell by -15.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -48.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.30. In addition, Dave Inc. saw -50.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.