Here’s How Your Trade Knightscope Inc. (KSCP) Aggressively Right Now

Knightscope Inc. (NASDAQ:KSCP) went up by 12.85% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $27.50. The company’s stock price has collected 16.39% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 02/04/22 that Knightscope’s Robots—and Shares—Have Their Ups and Downs

Is It Worth Investing in Knightscope Inc. (NASDAQ :KSCP) Right Now?

KSCP currently public float of 0.66M and currently shorts hold a 69.07% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of KSCP was 5.51M shares.

KSCP’s Market Performance

The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.86% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.86% for Knightscope Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.58% for KSCP stocks with a simple moving average of -28.58% for the last 200 days.

KSCP Trading at -21.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KSCP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -82.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.86%, as shares sank -11.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -49.42% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KSCP rose by +16.39%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.93. In addition, Knightscope Inc. saw -18.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.