Here’s How Your Trade Century Communities Inc. (CCS) Aggressively Right Now

Century Communities Inc. (NYSE:CCS) went down by -1.68% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $86.07. The company’s stock price has collected 6.81% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Century Communities Inc. (NYSE :CCS) Right Now?

Century Communities Inc. (NYSE:CCS) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 3.49 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CCS is at 2.00. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Century Communities Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $83.75, which is $40.5 above the current price. CCS currently public float of 29.34M and currently shorts hold a 6.56% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CCS was 505.57K shares.

CCS’s Market Performance

CCS stocks went up by 6.81% for the week, with a monthly drop of -17.91% and a quarterly performance of -31.61%, while its annual performance rate touched -24.80%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.58% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.56% for Century Communities Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -7.19% for CCS stocks with a simple moving average of -23.66% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CCS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CCS stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for CCS by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for CCS in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $65 based on the research report published on April 16th of the previous year 2021.

Wedbush, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CCS reach a price target of $64, previously predicting the price at $48. The rating they have provided for CCS stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on February 05th, 2021.

Susquehanna gave a rating of “Positive” to CCS, setting the target price at $54 in the report published on December 03rd of the previous year.

CCS Trading at -14.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CCS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -40.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.58%, as shares sank -19.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -24.16% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CCS rose by +6.81%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -23.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $54.16. In addition, Century Communities Inc. saw -37.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CCS starting from Francescon Robert J, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $73.10 back on Aug 12. After this action, Francescon Robert J now owns 1,092,793 shares of Century Communities Inc., valued at $731,000 using the latest closing price.

Francescon Dale, the Chairman and Co-CEO of Century Communities Inc., sale 10,000 shares at $73.10 during a trade that took place back on Aug 12, which means that Francescon Dale is holding 370,580 shares at $731,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CCS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.62 for the present operating margin

+25.11 for the gross margin

The net margin for Century Communities Inc. stands at +11.82. Equity return is now at value 32.00, with 15.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.86.