Gray Television Inc. (GTN) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Gray Television Inc. (NYSE:GTN) went down by -3.88% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $25.24. The company’s stock price has collected -4.10% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 10/11/21 that TV Isn’t Dying, and This Broadcaster’s Stock Is Underpriced

Is It Worth Investing in Gray Television Inc. (NYSE :GTN) Right Now?

Gray Television Inc. (NYSE:GTN) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 51.47 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for GTN is at 1.73.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

GTN currently public float of 77.98M and currently shorts hold a 6.21% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GTN was 648.45K shares.

GTN’s Market Performance

GTN stocks went down by -4.10% for the week, with a monthly drop of -14.00% and a quarterly performance of -12.56%, while its annual performance rate touched 1.35%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.76% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.94% for Gray Television Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -8.55% for GTN stocks with a simple moving average of -7.94% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GTN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GTN stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for GTN by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for GTN in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $26 based on the research report published on January 03rd of the current year 2022.

Loop Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GTN reach a price target of $21. The rating they have provided for GTN stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 15th, 2020.

Barrington Research gave a rating of “Outperform” to GTN, setting the target price at $20 in the report published on March 30th of the previous year.

GTN Trading at -8.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GTN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.76%, as shares sank -13.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.24% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GTN fell by -4.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -13.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $22.08. In addition, Gray Television Inc. saw 0.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GTN starting from LaPlatney D Patrick, who sale 60,000 shares at the price of $20.93 back on Apr 11. After this action, LaPlatney D Patrick now owns 348,849 shares of Gray Television Inc., valued at $1,255,800 using the latest closing price.

RYAN JAMES C, the EVP & Chief Financial Officer of Gray Television Inc., sale 50,000 shares at $22.13 during a trade that took place back on Apr 01, which means that RYAN JAMES C is holding 468,248 shares at $1,106,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GTN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.60 for the present operating margin

+24.24 for the gross margin

The net margin for Gray Television Inc. stands at +3.73. Equity return is now at value 2.10, with 0.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.51.