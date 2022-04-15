Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy UpHealth Inc. (UPH)?

UpHealth Inc. (NYSE:UPH) went down by -4.52% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $10.72. The company’s stock price has collected -4.52% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in UpHealth Inc. (NYSE :UPH) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for UpHealth Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $4.13, which is $3.14 above the current price. UPH currently public float of 70.50M and currently shorts hold a 1.18% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of UPH was 866.59K shares.

UPH’s Market Performance

UPH stocks went down by -4.52% for the week, with a monthly drop of -51.79% and a quarterly performance of -57.43%, while its annual performance rate touched -90.21%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.18% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.31% for UpHealth Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -38.61% for UPH stocks with a simple moving average of -69.07% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of UPH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for UPH stocks, with Lake Street repeating the rating for UPH by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for UPH in the upcoming period, according to Lake Street is $1 based on the research report published on March 31st of the current year 2022.

Lake Street, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see UPH reach a price target of $6. The rating they have provided for UPH stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 25th, 2021.

Oppenheimer gave a rating of “Outperform” to UPH, setting the target price at $12 in the report published on July 22nd of the previous year.

UPH Trading at -50.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UPH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -90.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.18%, as shares sank -53.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -56.49% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UPH fell by -4.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -85.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.5462. In addition, UpHealth Inc. saw -56.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UPH starting from Pylypiv Mariya, who purchase 17,382 shares at the price of $3.40 back on Nov 18. After this action, Pylypiv Mariya now owns 7,647,084 shares of UpHealth Inc., valued at $59,067 using the latest closing price.

Pylypiv Mariya, the Chief Strategy Officer of UpHealth Inc., purchase 12,618 shares at $3.42 during a trade that took place back on Nov 17, which means that Pylypiv Mariya is holding 7,629,702 shares at $43,101 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UPH

The total capital return value is set at -2.31, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.87. Equity return is now at value -1.80, with -1.30 for asset returns.

Based on UpHealth Inc. (UPH), the company’s capital structure generated 0.18 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.18.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.83, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.21.