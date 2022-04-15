Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (REGN)?

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) went up by 0.15% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $747.42. The company’s stock price has collected 1.55% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 02/04/22 that Regeneron Stock Fell Despite Strong Earnings. This Is Why.

Is It Worth Investing in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ :REGN) Right Now?

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 10.17 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for REGN is at 0.20. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 12 analysts out of 24 who provided ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 9 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $696.30, which is -$32.79 below the current price. REGN currently public float of 103.53M and currently shorts hold a 2.12% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of REGN was 745.67K shares.

REGN’s Market Performance

REGN stocks went up by 1.55% for the week, with a monthly jump of 8.12% and a quarterly performance of 18.98%, while its annual performance rate touched 45.85%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.26% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.31% for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.77% for REGN stocks with a simple moving average of 17.01% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of REGN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for REGN stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for REGN by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for REGN in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $575 based on the research report published on January 05th of the current year 2022.

Bernstein, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see REGN reach a price target of $660. The rating they have provided for REGN stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on January 03rd, 2022.

Bernstein gave a rating of “Mkt Perform” to REGN, setting the target price at $660 in the report published on December 15th of the previous year.

REGN Trading at 11.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought REGN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.26%, as shares surge +6.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.69% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, REGN rose by +1.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +31.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $702.01. In addition, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw 16.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at REGN starting from Landry Robert E, who sale 1,862 shares at the price of $734.06 back on Apr 11. After this action, Landry Robert E now owns 28,744 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $1,366,821 using the latest closing price.

Landry Robert E, the EVP Finance CFO of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc., sale 325 shares at $737.79 during a trade that took place back on Apr 08, which means that Landry Robert E is holding 28,744 shares at $239,780 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for REGN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+55.67 for the present operating margin

+83.05 for the gross margin

The net margin for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. stands at +50.25. Equity return is now at value 51.20, with 36.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.56.