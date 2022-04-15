Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Cadence Bank (CADE)?

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE) went down by -2.37% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $34.24. The company’s stock price has collected -1.20% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Cadence Bank (NYSE :CADE) Right Now?

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 13.96 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CADE is at 1.04. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 11 who provided ratings for Cadence Bank declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

CADE currently public float of 156.88M and currently shorts hold a 3.03% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CADE was 1.46M shares.

CADE’s Market Performance

CADE stocks went down by -1.20% for the week, with a monthly drop of -13.78% and a quarterly performance of -22.09%, while its annual performance rate touched -11.89%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.76% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.00% for Cadence Bank. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -8.63% for CADE stocks with a simple moving average of -9.68% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CADE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CADE stocks, with Janney repeating the rating for CADE by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CADE in the upcoming period, according to Janney is $35 based on the research report published on December 09th of the previous year 2021.

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CADE reach a price target of $40, previously predicting the price at $34. The rating they have provided for CADE stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on November 04th, 2021.

Truist gave a rating of “Buy” to CADE, setting the target price at $35 in the report published on November 01st of the previous year.

CADE Trading at -12.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CADE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.76%, as shares sank -12.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.46% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CADE fell by -1.20%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $28.65. In addition, Cadence Bank saw -11.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CADE starting from SHAPIRO MARC J, who purchase 6,102 shares at the price of $21.40 back on Jun 15. After this action, SHAPIRO MARC J now owns 31,102 shares of Cadence Bank, valued at $130,583 using the latest closing price.

EVANS JOSEPH W, the Director of Cadence Bank, sale 21,500 shares at $22.41 during a trade that took place back on Jun 04, which means that EVANS JOSEPH W is holding 309,229 shares at $481,815 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CADE

Equity return is now at value 5.50, with 0.60 for asset returns.