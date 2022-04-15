Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AGIO)?

Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) went down by -5.36% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $62.15. The company’s stock price has collected -5.93% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 12/21/20 that Agios Stock Is Soaring Because of a Major Sale

Is It Worth Investing in Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ :AGIO) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for AGIO is at 1.43.

AGIO currently public float of 53.94M and currently shorts hold a 11.38% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AGIO was 554.45K shares.

AGIO’s Market Performance

AGIO stocks went down by -5.93% for the week, with a monthly jump of 0.79% and a quarterly performance of -12.68%, while its annual performance rate touched -48.99%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.38% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.18% for Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -5.41% for AGIO stocks with a simple moving average of -29.24% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AGIO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AGIO stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for AGIO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AGIO in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $54 based on the research report published on December 03rd of the previous year 2021.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AGIO reach a price target of $39, previously predicting the price at $58. The rating they have provided for AGIO stocks is “Sell” according to the report published on July 30th, 2021.

AGIO Trading at -6.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AGIO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -55.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.38%, as shares sank -4.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.09% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AGIO fell by -5.93%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -49.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $29.42. In addition, Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw -15.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AGIO starting from Washburn Theodore James Jr., who sale 108 shares at the price of $30.00 back on Feb 25. After this action, Washburn Theodore James Jr. now owns 2,549 shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $3,240 using the latest closing price.

Washburn Theodore James Jr., the Principal Accounting Officer of Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc., sale 233 shares at $30.81 during a trade that took place back on Feb 16, which means that Washburn Theodore James Jr. is holding 2,549 shares at $7,179 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AGIO

Equity return is now at value 95.70, with 87.40 for asset returns.