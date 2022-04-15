Crocs Inc. (CROX) Just Got Our Attention

Crocs Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) went down by -2.23% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $183.88. The company’s stock price has collected 0.19% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 02/16/22 that Crocs Steps Up With Strong Results. Why the Stock Dropped.

Is It Worth Investing in Crocs Inc. (NASDAQ :CROX) Right Now?

Crocs Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 6.34 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CROX is at 1.86. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 11 who provided ratings for Crocs Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $156.88, which is $84.56 above the current price. CROX currently public float of 56.68M and currently shorts hold a 4.49% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CROX was 1.84M shares.

CROX’s Market Performance

CROX stocks went up by 0.19% for the week, with a monthly drop of -6.61% and a quarterly performance of -42.54%, while its annual performance rate touched -8.50%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.85% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.66% for Crocs Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -5.99% for CROX stocks with a simple moving average of -42.79% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CROX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CROX stocks, with Loop Capital repeating the rating for CROX by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for CROX in the upcoming period, according to Loop Capital is $80 based on the research report published on April 04th of the current year 2022.

Monness Crespi & Hardt gave a rating of “Buy” to CROX, setting the target price at $180 in the report published on September 15th of the previous year.

CROX Trading at -11.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CROX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -60.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.85%, as shares sank -9.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -30.20% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CROX rose by +0.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -37.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $76.57. In addition, Crocs Inc. saw -43.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CROX starting from FRASCH RONALD, who purchase 3,250 shares at the price of $77.02 back on Mar 16. After this action, FRASCH RONALD now owns 71,316 shares of Crocs Inc., valued at $250,309 using the latest closing price.

TREFF DOUGLAS J, the Director of Crocs Inc., purchase 2,962 shares at $67.50 during a trade that took place back on Mar 14, which means that TREFF DOUGLAS J is holding 99,567 shares at $199,935 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CROX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+29.82 for the present operating margin

+60.48 for the gross margin

The net margin for Crocs Inc. stands at +31.37. Equity return is now at value 276.00, with 47.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.72.