Citrix Systems Inc. (CTXS): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Citrix Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) went up by 0.24% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $144.47. The company’s stock price has collected 0.94% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 01/31/22 that Citrix Systems to Go Private in $16.5 Billion Deal

Is It Worth Investing in Citrix Systems Inc. (NASDAQ :CTXS) Right Now?

Citrix Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 41.99 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CTXS is at 0.03. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 9 who provided ratings for Citrix Systems Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 8 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $103.48, which is -$2.35 below the current price. CTXS currently public float of 124.46M and currently shorts hold a 4.03% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CTXS was 2.67M shares.

CTXS’s Market Performance

CTXS stocks went up by 0.94% for the week, with a monthly jump of 1.07% and a quarterly performance of 7.83%, while its annual performance rate touched -27.23%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 0.49% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 0.54% for Citrix Systems Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.05% for CTXS stocks with a simple moving average of 1.99% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CTXS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CTXS stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for CTXS by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for CTXS in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $85 based on the research report published on January 25th of the current year 2022.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CTXS reach a price target of $75. The rating they have provided for CTXS stocks is “Sell” according to the report published on December 16th, 2021.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Underweight” to CTXS, setting the target price at $85 in the report published on November 05th of the previous year.

CTXS Trading at 0.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CTXS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.49%, as shares surge +1.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.15% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CTXS rose by +0.94%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $101.23. In addition, Citrix Systems Inc. saw 8.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CTXS starting from HENSHALL DAVID J, who sale 5,450 shares at the price of $107.96 back on Oct 01. After this action, HENSHALL DAVID J now owns 338,567 shares of Citrix Systems Inc., valued at $588,382 using the latest closing price.

Mullapudi Sridhar, the EVP, Product Management of Citrix Systems Inc., sale 690 shares at $102.69 during a trade that took place back on Sep 07, which means that Mullapudi Sridhar is holding 20,711 shares at $70,856 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CTXS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.08 for the present operating margin

+76.13 for the gross margin

The net margin for Citrix Systems Inc. stands at +9.56. Equity return is now at value 82.60, with 4.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.70.