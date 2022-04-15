Can Westlake Corporation (WLK) Remain Competitive?

Westlake Corporation (NYSE:WLK) went up by 1.12% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $127.21. The company’s stock price has collected 8.00% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Westlake Corporation (NYSE :WLK) Right Now?

Westlake Corporation (NYSE:WLK) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 7.86 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for WLK is at 1.30. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 9 analysts out of 17 who provided ratings for Westlake Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $134.47, which is $9.87 above the current price. WLK currently public float of 32.90M and currently shorts hold a 4.36% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of WLK was 679.37K shares.

WLK’s Market Performance

WLK stocks went up by 8.00% for the week, with a monthly jump of 3.64% and a quarterly performance of 16.63%, while its annual performance rate touched 28.01%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.87% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.92% for Westlake Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.44% for WLK stocks with a simple moving average of 24.77% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WLK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WLK stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for WLK by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for WLK in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $125 based on the research report published on January 18th of the current year 2022.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to WLK, setting the target price at $120 in the report published on October 18th of the previous year.

WLK Trading at 7.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WLK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.87%, as shares sank -0.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +20.70% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WLK rose by +8.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +35.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $121.95. In addition, Westlake Corporation saw 26.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WLK starting from Bender Mark Steven, who sale 6,021 shares at the price of $124.35 back on Mar 31. After this action, Bender Mark Steven now owns 30,725 shares of Westlake Corporation, valued at $748,734 using the latest closing price.

Bender Mark Steven, the EVP and CFO of Westlake Corporation, sale 6,000 shares at $124.80 during a trade that took place back on Mar 30, which means that Bender Mark Steven is holding 30,725 shares at $748,810 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WLK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+23.95 for the present operating margin

+28.63 for the gross margin

The net margin for Westlake Corporation stands at +17.02. Equity return is now at value 28.40, with 12.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.25.