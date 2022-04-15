Can The Honest Company Inc. Common Stock (HNST) Remain Competitive?

The Honest Company Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:HNST) went down by -2.16% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $23.88. The company’s stock price has collected -3.42% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 03/28/22 that Honest Co. Earns Its First Bear After Guidance Disappoints

Is It Worth Investing in The Honest Company Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ :HNST) Right Now?

HNST currently public float of 83.12M and currently shorts hold a 4.61% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of HNST was 1.90M shares.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

HNST’s Market Performance

HNST stocks went down by -3.42% for the week, with a monthly drop of -18.12% and a quarterly performance of -33.82%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.76% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.08% for The Honest Company Inc. Common Stock. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -12.74% for HNST stocks with a simple moving average of -49.11% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HNST

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HNST stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for HNST by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for HNST in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $6.50 based on the research report published on March 28th of the current year 2022.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HNST reach a price target of $5, previously predicting the price at $11. The rating they have provided for HNST stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on March 25th, 2022.

HNST Trading at -17.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HNST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -81.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.76%, as shares sank -20.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -31.83% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HNST fell by -3.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -72.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.12. In addition, The Honest Company Inc. Common Stock saw -44.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HNST starting from Kennedy Kelly J., who sale 6,047 shares at the price of $5.81 back on Jan 28. After this action, Kennedy Kelly J. now owns 493,271 shares of The Honest Company Inc. Common Stock, valued at $35,133 using the latest closing price.

WHITE JAMES D, the Director of The Honest Company Inc. Common Stock, purchase 2,200 shares at $8.54 during a trade that took place back on Dec 07, which means that WHITE JAMES D is holding 36,515 shares at $18,799 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HNST

Equity return is now at value -40.60, with -11.50 for asset returns.