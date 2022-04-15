Can ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) Remain Competitive?

ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) went down by -2.43% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $895.93. The company’s stock price has collected -4.39% of loss in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 02/26/22 that Not enough babies? EV battery shortage? Dwindling water? There are ‘scarcity’ stock plays for all of it

Is It Worth Investing in ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ :ASML) Right Now?

ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 38.28 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ASML is at 1.16.

ASML currently public float of 400.57M and currently shorts hold a 0.27% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ASML was 1.17M shares.

ASML’s Market Performance

ASML stocks went down by -4.39% for the week, with a monthly drop of -8.11% and a quarterly performance of -18.11%, while its annual performance rate touched -7.41%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.27% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.09% for ASML Holding N.V.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -9.20% for ASML stocks with a simple moving average of -19.76% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ASML

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ASML reach a price target of $902. The rating they have provided for ASML stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on December 20th, 2021.

ASML Trading at -7.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ASML to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.27%, as shares sank -8.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.94% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ASML fell by -4.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -13.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $655.67. In addition, ASML Holding N.V. saw -24.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ASML

Equity return is now at value 49.70, with 20.90 for asset returns.