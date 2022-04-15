A Lesson to Learn: Graphite Bio Inc. (GRPH)

Graphite Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPH) went up by 3.37% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $34.00. The company’s stock price has collected -1.61% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Graphite Bio Inc. (NASDAQ :GRPH) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for Graphite Bio Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $15.80, which is $10.96 above the current price. GRPH currently public float of 52.48M and currently shorts hold a 7.68% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GRPH was 317.81K shares.

GRPH’s Market Performance

GRPH stocks went down by -1.61% for the week, with a monthly drop of -47.56% and a quarterly performance of -57.19%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.41% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.22% for Graphite Bio Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -20.13% for GRPH stocks with a simple moving average of -68.65% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GRPH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GRPH stocks, with BTIG Research repeating the rating for GRPH by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GRPH in the upcoming period, according to BTIG Research is $18 based on the research report published on April 14th of the current year 2022.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GRPH reach a price target of $8, previously predicting the price at $19. The rating they have provided for GRPH stocks is “Equal-Weight” according to the report published on March 22nd, 2022.

RBC Capital Mkts gave a rating of “Sector Perform” to GRPH, setting the target price at $11 in the report published on February 18th of the current year.

GRPH Trading at -44.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GRPH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -87.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.41%, as shares sank -50.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -53.42% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GRPH fell by -1.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -86.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.15. In addition, Graphite Bio Inc. saw -65.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GRPH starting from Samsara BioCapital, L.P., who purchase 350,000 shares at the price of $4.08 back on Apr 12. After this action, Samsara BioCapital, L.P. now owns 8,459,314 shares of Graphite Bio Inc., valued at $1,428,000 using the latest closing price.

Samsara BioCapital, L.P., the 10% Owner of Graphite Bio Inc., purchase 74,464 shares at $4.07 during a trade that took place back on Apr 11, which means that Samsara BioCapital, L.P. is holding 8,109,314 shares at $303,068 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GRPH

Equity return is now at value -26.20, with -20.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 31.44.