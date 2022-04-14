Why Limelight Networks Inc. (LLNW)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Limelight Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) went up by 9.39% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $5.55. The company’s stock price has collected 5.72% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 02/12/21 that Limelight Plunges on Pricing Pressure, Earning Miss, Pressuring Fastly Stock

Is It Worth Investing in Limelight Networks Inc. (NASDAQ :LLNW) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for LLNW is at 0.64. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for Limelight Networks Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $6.46, which is $1.14 above the current price. LLNW currently public float of 121.11M and currently shorts hold a 2.78% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LLNW was 2.12M shares.

LLNW’s Market Performance

LLNW stocks went up by 5.72% for the week, with a monthly jump of 22.10% and a quarterly performance of 52.27%, while its annual performance rate touched 50.56%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.45% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.74% for Limelight Networks Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 7.70% for LLNW stocks with a simple moving average of 61.48% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LLNW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LLNW stocks, with Cowen repeating the rating for LLNW by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for LLNW in the upcoming period, according to Cowen is $6 based on the research report published on March 17th of the current year 2022.

Northland Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LLNW reach a price target of $6.50, previously predicting the price at $5. The rating they have provided for LLNW stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on March 08th, 2022.

Truist gave a rating of “Buy” to LLNW, setting the target price at $7 in the report published on January 18th of the current year.

LLNW Trading at 20.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LLNW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.45%, as shares surge +16.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +28.85% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LLNW rose by +5.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +68.03% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.01. In addition, Limelight Networks Inc. saw 56.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LLNW starting from PETERSCHMIDT DAVID, who sale 17,655 shares at the price of $3.13 back on Jun 04. After this action, PETERSCHMIDT DAVID now owns 76,075 shares of Limelight Networks Inc., valued at $55,260 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LLNW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-15.61 for the present operating margin

+26.45 for the gross margin

The net margin for Limelight Networks Inc. stands at -25.16. Equity return is now at value -39.60, with -17.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.65.