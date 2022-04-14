We Analyzed the Future Direction of Inpixon (INPX), Here is What We Found

Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) went up by 4.82% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $1.37. The company’s stock price has collected 0.50% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Inpixon (NASDAQ :INPX) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for INPX is at 1.96. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Inpixon declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $12000.00. INPX currently public float of 115.09M and currently shorts hold a 2.56% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of INPX was 2.42M shares.

INPX’s Market Performance

INPX stocks went up by 0.50% for the week, with a monthly drop of -20.21% and a quarterly performance of -53.98%, while its annual performance rate touched -81.30%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.92% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.36% for Inpixon. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -14.27% for INPX stocks with a simple moving average of -65.81% for the last 200 days.

INPX Trading at -27.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought INPX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -82.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.92%, as shares sank -26.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -49.15% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, INPX rose by +0.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -78.84% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2770. In addition, Inpixon saw -59.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for INPX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-307.81 for the present operating margin

+44.73 for the gross margin

The net margin for Inpixon stands at -432.35. Equity return is now at value -66.80, with -47.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.91.