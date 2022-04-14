We Analyzed the Future Direction of Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (EVLV), Here is What We Found

Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV) went up by 7.23% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $12.90. The company’s stock price has collected 5.88% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ :EVLV) Right Now?

Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 26.53 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $5.50, which is $2.98 above the current price. EVLV currently public float of 68.20M and currently shorts hold a 3.04% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of EVLV was 962.84K shares.

EVLV’s Market Performance

EVLV stocks went up by 5.88% for the week, with a monthly jump of 48.24% and a quarterly performance of -29.01%, while its annual performance rate touched -74.75%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.80% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.54% for Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 10.24% for EVLV stocks with a simple moving average of -55.40% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EVLV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EVLV stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for EVLV by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for EVLV in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $2 based on the research report published on March 15th of the current year 2022.

Stifel, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EVLV reach a price target of $12. The rating they have provided for EVLV stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on August 26th, 2021.

EVLV Trading at -13.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EVLV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -80.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.80%, as shares surge +49.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -26.96% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EVLV rose by +5.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -74.95% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.33. In addition, Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. saw -43.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EVLV starting from Charlton Kevin M., who purchase 29,081 shares at the price of $1.80 back on Mar 17. After this action, Charlton Kevin M. now owns 29,081 shares of Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc., valued at $52,203 using the latest closing price.

Charlton Kevin M., the Director of Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc., purchase 70,919 shares at $1.84 during a trade that took place back on Mar 17, which means that Charlton Kevin M. is holding 222,919 shares at $130,221 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EVLV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-220.29 for the present operating margin

+28.03 for the gross margin

The net margin for Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. stands at -45.83.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 13.69.