Waste Management Inc. (WM) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Waste Management Inc. (NYSE:WM) went down by -1.30% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $168.04. The company’s stock price has collected -0.84% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Waste Management Inc. (NYSE :WM) Right Now?

Waste Management Inc. (NYSE:WM) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 37.17 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for WM is at 0.87. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 19 who provided ratings for Waste Management Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 9 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $165.27, which is $5.76 above the current price. WM currently public float of 414.27M and currently shorts hold a 1.11% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of WM was 2.06M shares.

WM’s Market Performance

WM stocks went down by -0.84% for the week, with a monthly jump of 2.95% and a quarterly performance of 0.19%, while its annual performance rate touched 18.75%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.93% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.55% for Waste Management Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.74% for WM stocks with a simple moving average of 3.58% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WM stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for WM by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for WM in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $174 based on the research report published on April 12th of the current year 2022.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WM reach a price target of $153. The rating they have provided for WM stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on March 01st, 2022.

Goldman gave a rating of “Buy” to WM, setting the target price at $145 in the report published on April 07th of the previous year.

WM Trading at 5.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.93%, as shares surge +3.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.66% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WM fell by -0.84%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +14.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $158.82. In addition, Waste Management Inc. saw -4.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WM starting from Fish James C Jr, who sale 6,748 shares at the price of $158.88 back on Mar 29. After this action, Fish James C Jr now owns 109,844 shares of Waste Management Inc., valued at $1,072,135 using the latest closing price.

Fish James C Jr, the Pres, Chief Executive Officer of Waste Management Inc., sale 28,976 shares at $158.05 during a trade that took place back on Mar 28, which means that Fish James C Jr is holding 116,592 shares at $4,579,622 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.78 for the present operating margin

+26.89 for the gross margin

The net margin for Waste Management Inc. stands at +10.13. Equity return is now at value 25.00, with 6.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.75.