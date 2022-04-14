The Chart for Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (GOL) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) went up by 1.69% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $11.43. The company’s stock price has collected 1.40% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE :GOL) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for GOL is at 0.87. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 15 who provided ratings for Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $8.59, which is $0.71 above the current price. GOL currently public float of 145.67M and currently shorts hold a 5.91% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GOL was 2.09M shares.

GOL’s Market Performance

GOL stocks went up by 1.40% for the week, with a monthly jump of 36.67% and a quarterly performance of 21.11%, while its annual performance rate touched -11.72%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.16% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.62% for Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 5.02% for GOL stocks with a simple moving average of 4.91% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GOL

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GOL reach a price target of $8. The rating they have provided for GOL stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on October 25th, 2021.

GOL Trading at 8.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GOL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.16%, as shares surge +27.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.73% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GOL rose by +1.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -22.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.96. In addition, Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. saw 19.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GOL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-53.22 for the present operating margin

-20.28 for the gross margin

The net margin for Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. stands at -97.15. Equity return is now at value 40.20, with -56.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.24.