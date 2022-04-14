The Chart for Expedia Group Inc. (EXPE) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Expedia Group Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) went up by 4.88% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $217.72. The company’s stock price has collected 3.23% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 02/10/22 that Expedia Scores an Earnings Beat Despite Omicron. The Stock Jumps.

Is It Worth Investing in Expedia Group Inc. (NASDAQ :EXPE) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for EXPE is at 1.55. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 12 analysts out of 32 who provided ratings for Expedia Group Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 18 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $216.46, which is $29.13 above the current price. EXPE currently public float of 149.02M and currently shorts hold a 4.57% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of EXPE was 3.18M shares.

EXPE’s Market Performance

EXPE stocks went up by 3.23% for the week, with a monthly drop of -0.62% and a quarterly performance of 3.35%, while its annual performance rate touched 9.84%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.24% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.47% for Expedia Group Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.29% for EXPE stocks with a simple moving average of 9.61% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EXPE

Deutsche Bank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EXPE reach a price target of $218. The rating they have provided for EXPE stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 11th, 2022.

Wolfe Research gave a rating of “Peer Perform” to EXPE, setting the target price at $210 in the report published on February 11th of the current year.

EXPE Trading at -1.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EXPE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.96% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.24%, as shares sank -2.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.39% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EXPE rose by +3.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +17.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $189.50. In addition, Expedia Group Inc. saw 3.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EXPE starting from KHOSROWSHAHI DARA, who sale 20,000 shares at the price of $198.29 back on Apr 01. After this action, KHOSROWSHAHI DARA now owns 262,112 shares of Expedia Group Inc., valued at $3,965,818 using the latest closing price.

KHOSROWSHAHI DARA, the Director of Expedia Group Inc., sale 5,000 shares at $200.00 during a trade that took place back on Mar 29, which means that KHOSROWSHAHI DARA is holding 282,112 shares at $1,000,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EXPE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.04 for the present operating margin

+72.83 for the gross margin

The net margin for Expedia Group Inc. stands at +0.14. Equity return is now at value -18.00, with -1.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.87.