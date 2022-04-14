TDH Holdings Inc. (PETZ) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

TDH Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PETZ) went down by -1.60% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $9.40. The company’s stock price has collected -6.64% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in TDH Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ :PETZ) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for PETZ is at 1.48.

PETZ currently public float of 17.40M and currently shorts hold a 10.79% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PETZ was 12.30M shares.

PETZ’s Market Performance

PETZ stocks went down by -6.64% for the week, with a monthly jump of 14.38% and a quarterly performance of -38.11%, while its annual performance rate touched -82.98%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.04% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.58% for TDH Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -9.00% for PETZ stocks with a simple moving average of -83.60% for the last 200 days.

PETZ Trading at -10.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PETZ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -96.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.04%, as shares sank -0.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -27.13% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PETZ fell by -6.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -87.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3984. In addition, TDH Holdings Inc. saw -90.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.