Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Atai Life Sciences N.V. (ATAI)

Atai Life Sciences N.V. (NASDAQ:ATAI) went up by 5.49% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $22.91. The company’s stock price has collected 5.49% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Atai Life Sciences N.V. (NASDAQ :ATAI) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 12 analysts out of 13 who provided ratings for Atai Life Sciences N.V. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $26.75, which is $21.12 above the current price. ATAI currently public float of 144.33M and currently shorts hold a 2.21% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ATAI was 917.06K shares.

ATAI’s Market Performance

ATAI stocks went up by 5.49% for the week, with a monthly jump of 5.06% and a quarterly performance of -22.07%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.22% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.85% for Atai Life Sciences N.V.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.23% for ATAI stocks with a simple moving average of -53.63% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ATAI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ATAI stocks, with Maxim Group repeating the rating for ATAI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ATAI in the upcoming period, according to Maxim Group is $25 based on the research report published on November 30th of the previous year 2021.

ROTH Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ATAI reach a price target of $32. The rating they have provided for ATAI stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on November 11th, 2021.

H.C. Wainwright gave a rating of “Buy” to ATAI, setting the target price at $40 in the report published on October 18th of the previous year.

ATAI Trading at -2.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ATAI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -77.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.22%, as shares sank -0.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.29% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ATAI rose by +5.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -71.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.18. In addition, Atai Life Sciences N.V. saw -31.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ATAI starting from Apeiron Investment Group Ltd., who purchase 53,926 shares at the price of $4.83 back on Apr 11. After this action, Apeiron Investment Group Ltd. now owns 1,298,719 shares of Atai Life Sciences N.V., valued at $260,554 using the latest closing price.

Apeiron Investment Group Ltd., the 10% Owner of Atai Life Sciences N.V., purchase 57,689 shares at $4.81 during a trade that took place back on Apr 08, which means that Apeiron Investment Group Ltd. is holding 1,244,793 shares at $277,640 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ATAI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-590.52 for the present operating margin

+99.77 for the gross margin

The net margin for Atai Life Sciences N.V. stands at -823.56.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 17.92.