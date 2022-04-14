Macquarie Infrastructure Holdings LLC (MIC) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Macquarie Infrastructure Holdings LLC (NYSE:MIC) went down by -0.27% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.80.

Is It Worth Investing in Macquarie Infrastructure Holdings LLC (NYSE :MIC) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for MIC is at 1.48.

MIC currently public float of 88.12M and currently shorts hold a 10.55% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MIC was 1.10M shares.

MIC’s Market Performance

MIC stocks went down by 0.00% for the week, with a monthly jump of 1.08% and a quarterly performance of 2.75%, while its annual performance rate touched 41.02%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 0.86% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 0.84% for Macquarie Infrastructure Holdings LLC. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.28% for MIC stocks with a simple moving average of 6.75% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MIC

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Equal Weight” to MIC, setting the target price at $35 in the report published on June 05th of the previous year.

MIC Trading at 1.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MIC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.58% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.86%, as shares surge +1.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.19% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MIC remain unchanged, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -90.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.73. In addition, Macquarie Infrastructure Holdings LLC saw 2.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for MIC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-100.79 for the present operating margin

+25.54 for the gross margin

The net margin for Macquarie Infrastructure Holdings LLC stands at -127.33. Equity return is now at value 444.20, with 107.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.81.