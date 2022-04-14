Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for PBF Energy Inc. (PBF)

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) went up by 5.52% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $27.32. The company’s stock price has collected 1.90% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE :PBF) Right Now?

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 14.48 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for PBF is at 2.56. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 16 who provided ratings for PBF Energy Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 7 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $21.00, which is -$6.16 below the current price. PBF currently public float of 90.79M and currently shorts hold a 19.58% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PBF was 3.57M shares.

PBF’s Market Performance

PBF stocks went up by 1.90% for the week, with a monthly jump of 34.10% and a quarterly performance of 54.53%, while its annual performance rate touched 91.01%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.03% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.34% for PBF Energy Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 13.35% for PBF stocks with a simple moving average of 81.20% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PBF

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PBF stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for PBF by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PBF in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $25 based on the research report published on March 08th of the current year 2022.

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PBF reach a price target of $21, previously predicting the price at $13. The rating they have provided for PBF stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on January 25th, 2022.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Equal-Weight” to PBF, setting the target price at $12 in the report published on September 07th of the previous year.

PBF Trading at 27.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PBF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.03%, as shares surge +35.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +53.03% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PBF rose by +1.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +81.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $23.98. In addition, PBF Energy Inc. saw 106.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PBF starting from O Connor Thomas L, who sale 37,999 shares at the price of $19.82 back on Mar 04. After this action, O Connor Thomas L now owns 157,414 shares of PBF Energy Inc., valued at $752,977 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PBF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.61 for the present operating margin

+3.51 for the gross margin

The net margin for PBF Energy Inc. stands at +0.85. Equity return is now at value 13.30, with 2.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.38.